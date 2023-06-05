UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to hit 43°C

By Web Desk Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 6:19 AM

The day ahead will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereolgy (NCM).

Clouds will appear eastward and southward by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust.

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 43°C today, and it will be 41°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 30°C each. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 45.8°C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 2pm local time.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the in Oman Sea.

