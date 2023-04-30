UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead, temperature to rise

Possibility of light rainfall over some western and southern areas

By Web Desk Published: Sun 30 Apr 2023, 6:19 AM

Residents in the UAE will feel the heat rising as the temperature in the country is likely to touch 42ºC in Mezaira. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather remains fair to partly cloudy.

Over some western and southern areas, it will be cloudy with a probability of light rainfall, and mercury will gradually increase. In Abu Dhabi, the barometer could reach as high as 38ºC and 36ºC in Dubai.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during the daytime, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Yesterday's highest temperature recorded in the country was 40.1°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:15 UAE Local time.

On Saturday morning, the lowest temperature recorded in the country today morning is 13°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 05:45 UAE Local time.

