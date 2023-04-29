Pakistan minister issues alert amid forecast of above-normal rainfall

Pakistan is included in the list of 20 nations at risk of heavy rains, says Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman

Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday said Pakistan has been placed among 20 countries where above-normal rainfall was predicted this year.

According to a report on the Global Information and Early Warning System by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Pakistan was included in the list of 20 countries at risk of heavy rains, the minister took to Twitter to share the update on weather predictions indicating heavy rainfall.

Senator Rehman said the return of the El Nino (scientific term of weather system) ocean trend forecast for June this year was similar to the country's local forecasts.

She added that the return of the El Nino oceanic phenomenon could trigger severe environmental events worldwide, including higher-than-normal rainfall, floods, droughts and threats of malnutrition.

"Pakistan is among the 20 countries where above-normal rainfall is predicted. These 20 countries include America, Turkey, Iran and others. The third return of the El Niño ocean trend in the last 2 years is a cause for concern," Sherry Rehman said.

"We are already in the recovery phase after last year's rains and flood disasters. We have to be prepared to deal with extreme environmental events. Due to the ongoing rains across the country till May 5, the Meteorological Department and the NDMA expressed concern that there may be damage to standing crops, recently harvested crops and new sowing," Rehman added.