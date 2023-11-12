UAE weather: Fair to partly cloudy day ahead this Sunday

Photo by Shihab/Khaleej Times

Published: Sun 12 Nov 2023, 7:23 AM

UAE weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times on Sunday. Clouds may develop over certain western regions, leading to convective activity. Humidity will increase during the night and into Monday morning in specific western areas.

Winds will be generally light to moderate, occasionally picking up. The Arabian Gulf will experience slight to moderate sea conditions, while the Oman Sea will remain generally calm.

Abu Dhabi is set to reach a temperature of 34°C, while Dubai will experience slightly higher temperatures at 35°C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country ion Saturday was 35.8°C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 14:15 and Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 13:45 UAE Local Time.

