UAE weather: Fair to cloudy day ahead; temperature expected to increase

Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
According to the MET department, weather in the west and south is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with occasional cloud cover and a possibility of rainfall. Temperatures are likely to rise.
Winds will be light to moderate, with occasional freshening. The sea conditions will range from moderate to slight, except for the northern areas of the Arabian Gulf where it will be rough.
However, the rough sea conditions are expected to subside and become moderate to slight by night in the Oman Sea. The NCM has sent out yellow alerts and cautioned residents to be on the lookout if they venture out for outdoor activities.
The Al Dhafrah region experience light to moderate rainfall on Sunday. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 36.9°C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 14:45 UAE Local time.
ALSO READ:
Other winners include Sherlon from the Philippines, who took home Dh1 million, becoming the draw's sixth guaranteed millionaire
By embracing emerging technologies and reinventing content models, newspapers like KT will not only help shape a new media industry in the UAE but also build an innovation-driven economy and society
With the vast expertise it has developed over more than four decades, Khaleej Times is well placed to navigate transformation in the global media industry
The most important voices of our time share their thoughts on why KT will continue to remain an important player in mapping the region's evolution
A number of traders were caught running the racket on social media, offering firecrackers at cheap prices and packaging them as 'gifts' to attract children
The award is one of the largest ever against an accounting firm
Study shows older persons tend to be less capable than their younger counterparts in this area and may be at risk of being taken advantage of
Called Vishu, the day also marks the New Year for people following Malayalam calender