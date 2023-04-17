UAE weather: Fair to cloudy day ahead; temperature expected to increase

Rough sea conditions are expected to subside and become moderate to slight by night in the Oman Sea

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 6:22 AM Last updated: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 6:24 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

According to the MET department, weather in the west and south is expected to be fair to partly cloudy with occasional cloud cover and a possibility of rainfall. Temperatures are likely to rise.

Winds will be light to moderate, with occasional freshening. The sea conditions will range from moderate to slight, except for the northern areas of the Arabian Gulf where it will be rough.

However, the rough sea conditions are expected to subside and become moderate to slight by night in the Oman Sea. The NCM has sent out yellow alerts and cautioned residents to be on the lookout if they venture out for outdoor activities.

The Al Dhafrah region experience light to moderate rainfall on Sunday. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 36.9°C in Kalba (Sharjah) at 14:45 UAE Local time.

ALSO READ: