UAE weather: Chance of rainfall today; temperatures to drop to 14ºC

More than 130 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over scattered areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is also a chance of rainfall in some areas at intervals.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 14ºC in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 37ºC in internal areas.
