UAE weather: Chance of rain today; winds to cause blowing dust

He was diagnosed with severe acute leukemia in March, and his chemotherapy sessions commenced the next month
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will appear over the east coast by morning, with some convective clouds forming eastward and southward by afternoon - associated with rainfall.
Temperatures will range between 30°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi, and 30°C and 41°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
He was diagnosed with severe acute leukemia in March, and his chemotherapy sessions commenced the next month
The fire suppression systems do not require the intervention of the driver
Simultaneously, winds are expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility
The 42-year-old will return to a hero's welcome in the Emirates
He is scheduled to arrive at Abu Dhabi today, after six months in space and two weeks in the US, recovering and readjusting to the Earth's gravity
This year, residents enjoyed multiple long weekends, including a six-day break to mark Islamic holiday Eid Al Adha and a four-day one for Eid Al Fitr
The closure is due to maintenance work set to take place on the road
The country recorded 6.1% growth in expenditure, which amounted to approximately Dh427.12 billion