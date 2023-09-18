UAE: Heavy rains, hailstorm to lash parts of country; authority issues advisory for residents

Simultaneously, winds are expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 1:12 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Sep 2023, 1:14 PM

Rains of different intensities and hail are expected to lash parts of the UAE on Monday and Tuesday, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting thunder and lightning at times.

The icy rains are expected to hit the country’s east and south, and some “internal areas”.

Winds are expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued an advisory, warning of heavy rains and high-speed winds. The ministry issued these tips to residents:

Listen to weather bulletins from official sources.

Follow the advice and instructions from the authorities concerned.

Ensure the condition of your headlights, windshield wipers and tyres are optimal.

Drive calmly and carefully.

Avoid speeding at all times.

Stay away from areas prone to floods.

Earlier this year, the MoI announced new rules that prohibit people from gathering near or entering flooded valleys or dams during rains and foul weather conditions. Doing so comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for two months.

