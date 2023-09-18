UAE: Heavy rains, hailstorm to lash parts of country; authority issues advisory for residents

UAE: Is your food really expired? Authority explains difference between 'best before', 'expiry', 'production' dates
Being aware of these tags ensures food safety and reduces wastage
Rains of different intensities and hail are expected to lash parts of the UAE on Monday and Tuesday, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasting thunder and lightning at times.
The icy rains are expected to hit the country’s east and south, and some “internal areas”.
Winds are expected to kick up dust, reducing visibility.
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued an advisory, warning of heavy rains and high-speed winds. The ministry issued these tips to residents:
Earlier this year, the MoI announced new rules that prohibit people from gathering near or entering flooded valleys or dams during rains and foul weather conditions. Doing so comes with fines of up to Dh2,000, 23 black points and confiscation of the vehicle for two months.
ALSO READ:
Being aware of these tags ensures food safety and reduces wastage
A plan to develop cycling tracks and connect key districts of the city includes increasing the total length from the existing 544km to 819km by 2026
'She hadn't seen him since he left their home country six years ago in search of work,' says official
731 participants took away Dh1,379,000 in prize money this week
The number of flights between the nations increased from zero to 106 per week in three years, reflecting growing economic relations
In July, boy's interview with a news outlet made rounds on social media and was even shared by Sheikh Hamdan, who extended a personal invitation to the emirate
She bootstrapped her first company from personal savings as employee
The ban barred workers from working in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily