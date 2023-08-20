UAE weather: Chance of rain, temperatures set to rise today

They received professional field training, equipping them to effectively handle unforeseen emergency situations and engage in crucial field operations
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. There is a chance of formation of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward which may extend over some internal areas with rainfall.
Temperatures are set to rise. They could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 29ºC in Dubai and 24ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
