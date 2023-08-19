UAE traffic alert: Speed limit reduced on key road due to rain

Stores stock up on umbrellas ahead of the summer season, but this year, it has been a completely different story
The Abu Dhabi Police has activated the speed reduction system on a key road in the emirate due to rain.
The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that the speed has been reduced to 120kmph on the Al Ain-Dubai Road between Msaken and Kuraa.
Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
Heavy to moderate rain hit different parts of the country on Saturday.
