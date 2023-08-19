Watch: Rain hits 3 emirates

It was the most expensive sale of a falcon in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition
Rain hit different parts of the country on Saturday.
According to the Natonal Centre of Meteorology, there was heavy, moderate and light rain in Al Ain in Abu Dhabi as well as Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah.
Authorities urged caution due to the unstable weather.
ALSO READ:
It was the most expensive sale of a falcon in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition
The UAE and Ethiopia share a vision and ambitions in overcoming climate challenges and achieving the net zero target by 2050
The mission urged Emiratis to follow safety instructions issued by the American authorities
Stores stock up on umbrellas ahead of the summer season, but this year, it has been a completely different story
More than 80 hotels across Dubai are offering 'Kids-Go-Free' promotion during DSS
Sheikh Mohamed commended the involvement of students and youth in future-focused educational workshops, seminars, and exhibitions
The festival is aimed at celebrating the date harvest season and showcasing the palm tree and its products as a national wealth
The training is an integral part of the general policy of Emiratisation that the DHA adopts to implement