Watch: Rain hits 3 emirates

Authorities urged caution due to the unstable weather

Photo: Storm Centre/X

By Web Desk Published: Sat 19 Aug 2023, 10:53 PM

Rain hit different parts of the country on Saturday.

According to the Natonal Centre of Meteorology, there was heavy, moderate and light rain in Al Ain in Abu Dhabi as well as Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah.

Authorities urged caution due to the unstable weather.

ALSO READ: