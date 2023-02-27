UAE weather: Chance of rain, cloudy and hazy day ahead

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 6:21 AM

The weather will be cloudy and hazy , with a probability of light rainfall over the sea and some islands, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 24°C respectively.

Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: