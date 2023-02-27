UAE weather: Chance of rain, cloudy and hazy day ahead

'We are proud': Sheikh Hamdan sends UAE astronaut well wishes as team gears up for historic mission
Excitement is running high in anticipation of the landmark journey, with liftoff expected to occur at 10.45am local time tomorrow, February 27
The weather will be cloudy and hazy , with a probability of light rainfall over the sea and some islands, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach 35°C in Abu Dhabi and 34°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 22°C and 24°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will be the first Arab to spend this length of time in space
The mission has been given a 'Go' for launch at 10.45am UAE time on Monday, February 27
