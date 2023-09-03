UAE weather: Chance of rain as temperatures increase

The process of palm tree rope making, as practiced by Dwari, is as intricate as it is labour-intensive
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Convective clouds, which are usually associated with rainfall, may form towards the East and the South.
Temperatures are set to increase today; both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see a high of 42°C and a low of 32°C.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust during the day.
