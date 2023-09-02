UAE embassy evacuates 34 citizens in US due to hurricane

Attendees got to get their hands dirty with soil as they planted seedlings to take home
The UAE Embassy in Washington evacuated 34 Emirati citizens residing in Tampa, Florida, moving them to safer locations when Hurricane Idalia slammed into the state's west coast.
The hurricane made landfall on Wednesday, leaving a trail of damage. The violent weather flooded streets, toppled trees, and cut power lines.
Yousef Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the US, said the embassy took all necessary measures to ensure Emiratis' safety. Sixteen were evacuated to the city of Miami and 18 were taken to the city of Atlanta.
The embassy urged citizens to exercise caution and stay away from areas affected by the hurricane, and adhere to the instructions issued by local authorities.
In case of emergencies, Emiratis may reach the authorities through 0097180024.
ALSO READ:
Attendees got to get their hands dirty with soil as they planted seedlings to take home
Envoy says UAE's main priority is to improve the council's support for the force's efforts to maintain calm and stability in South Lebanon, and the region
A fire that engulfed a five-storey building taken over for illegal housing killed more than 70 people including children
The project, which began in May 2023, has transformed the area with meticulous attention to detail
Dubai has become a stopover place for corporate dealings and meetings for people coming from different parts of the world
Dubai-based carrier to fly four times a week to Mombasa from January 17, 2024
The father of two says that he has not yet informed his family of his millionaire status as he is still adapting to his sudden windfall
UAE authorities have issued advisories asking residents to be watchful of social media fraud, take precautions when sharing personal, financial details