UAE weather: Alert issued for rough seas; temperature to reach 39°C

Residents warned to be aware, be on the lookout when opting for outdoor activities today

Photo by Rahul Gajjar

By Web Desk Published: Sat 17 Jun 2023, 6:20 AM

The weather in the UAE will be mostly sunny today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There will be an extension of a surface low pressure system from the east and a surface high pressure system from the west, accompanied with an extension of an upper air high pressure.

A yellow alert has been issued for rough seas in the Oman Sea. The alert is in place from 8am to 9am this morning. Yellow alerts are issued to warn residents to be "on the lookout" when opting for outdoor activities/

Temperatures will vary between 29°C and 39°C in Abu Dhabi; 30°C and 38°C in Dubai.

