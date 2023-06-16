From mountains to mangroves: 6 UAE outdoor spots you can enjoy even as summer heat peaks

Still looking for something to do this Eid Al Adha? Gather your friends and loved ones, and consider planning a scenic adventure — here's a guide

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 16 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

Whoever said outdoor adventures are only for the winter season has never really explored the UAE's hidden gems. Even with temperatures rising, it is still possible to beat the heat outside the comforts of your air-conditioned home.

Head out, breathe some fresh air, and soak in the sights of nature as you relish the warm breeze sweeping across your face. The UAE is home to several attractions that stand the test of weather. So, believe it or not, you can sit back, relax, and chill even under the sun during this season.

Here are six spots to check out:

Al Rafisah Dam

Photo Courtesy: Visit Sharjah

On the way to Khor Fakkan, Sharjah's prominent water reservoir should not be missed.

Al Rafisah Dam is not only a picturesque tourist spot but also a key infrastructure that plays a vital role in storing and supplying water to its surrounding areas.

Nestled in the majestic Hajar mountain range, this destination offers a peaceful escape from the city life. The view of the serene water cascading against the rugged backdrop of the mountain creates a refreshing sight you wouldn't find elsewhere.

Al Ain Oasis

Al Ain, known as the Garden City of the UAE, offers a refreshing retreat to visitors seeking respite from the heat.

The countless date palm trees forming the oasis provide the much-needed shade to create a comfortable environment for summertime explorers.

Plan your visit early in the morning or late in the afternoon to avoid the hottest hours of the day.

Jubail Mangrove Park

Walk through a forest of mangroves in Abu Dhabi — and if you're lucky, you'll be able to catch the sight of turtles, herons, and gazelles that roam around the area.

Located just 30 minutes from the city, this mangrove park serves as a barrier between the sea and the shore. Whether you're a birdwatcher, a nature enthusiast, or a passionate photographer, this place promises an enchanting experience.

Jebel Jais

The country's highest mountain, located in Ras Al Khaimah, offers not only breathtaking views but thrilling activities, too, such as hiking, and zip-lining. Plus, as you know, the higher the altitude, the cooler the temperatures.

Adventurers will also enjoy journey on the way to the mountain — with scenic views unfolding at every turn and hairpin bend.

Jebel Hafeet

Like Jebel Jais, this mountain offers both awe-inspiring vistas and a range of recreational activities. Visitors are sure to enjoy the drive to the peak — stopping at picture-perfect spots that offer panoramic views of the city and its surrounding oasis.

Beaches

If you're not up for a long drive, why not go for the easiest way to cool down this summer? Enjoy a dip in the crystal-clear waters off the country's numerous beaches.

Don't forget, Dubai has opened some of its beaches for night swimming, too. So if you're avoiding the sun at all costs, this incredible initiative is the solution for you.

ALSO READ: