Dubai: 7 cool indoor activities for residents as temperatures rise in summer

With temperatures soaring, outdoor activities have become few and far in between. However, Dubai has no dearth of indoor fun for the summer.

From improving their golfing skills to going camping in a rain forest and riding one of the tallest rollercoasters, there is plenty that residents can do to keep themselves busy.

Khaleej Times puts together a list of seven indoor activities that Dubai residents and tourists can indulge in over the summer.

1. Club Lab Golf

While the temperatures might be a tad bit too hot to practice golfing outdoors, this might be the perfect time to work on some skills. At Club Lab Golf, there is a fully fit-out lab with state-of-the-art practice bays for both the professional golfer and the newbies. From measuring swing speed to the angles of the club to the width of stance, the state-of-the-art machines at Club Lab Golf will give a detailed analysis into a player’s game. With an in-house golf coach and virtual experiences, there is no better way to improve your golf.

2. Dubai Sports World

If golf isn’t your thing but you still want to try out some new sports, then the country’s largest indoor sporting venue has opened at Dubai World Trade Center (DWTC). From pickleball to badminton to football, visitors have the option to play 9 sports across 42 courts at the facility. In addition to that, DSW hosts a gym, a private studio and several free activities, making it the perfect place for families to head to during the hot summer months.

3. Tep Factor

This adrenaline-pumping experience is for the adventure lovers. Located in the heart of JBR, Tep Factor offers an unforgettable experience in a cave where teams of 2-6 people solve challenges to take home prizes. From climbing across a rolling drum to navigating through a series of rope challenges, players must complete 16 challenges of varying complexities. The clues they gather can be used to open 4 bonus challenges to get to the Final Chest. Whether playing with family or friends, this is the perfect way to bond.

4. Motiongate

Enjoy a whole lot of fun this summer with the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the region- Motiongate. Whether you want to meet characters from Madagascar and Shrek or ride some crazy indoor rollercoasters or you want to enjoy the mesmerising acrobatics and stunning visual effects of the immersive ‘Illuminate’ live show at the Hollywood Theatre, there is something for everyone at Motiongate. What is more, there is a flash sale going on where visitors can get a 20 per cent off on annual passes until June 18.

5. Ice Skating

There is nothing better than cooling off during the summer with a few rounds around the ice-skating rink. It could even be the time for some to pick up a new skill. Whether it is to skate for fun or to build on some complex fundamental figure skating skills, there are several rinks around the UAE for residents to choose from. From the large Olympic-sized Dubai Ice Rink at Dubai Mall to the one at Al Nasr Leisureland to the smaller rink at Hyatt Regency galleria, the options are aplenty.

6. Rain Forest Camping

If you are in Dubai for the summer and missing some greenery and outdoor action, then head to Green Planet that is home to over 3,000 plants and animals across four levels. The camping experience which begins at 7pm features an overnight stay in the tents set in the heart of the tropical biodome. Explorers can enjoy a hearty feast, watch wildlife documentaries and toast marshmallows around a campfire. A nourishing breakfast and an interactive animal feeding session make this experience even more exciting.

7. Storm Coaster

If riding rollercoasters is your thing, then experiencing the world's fastest indoor roller coaster in Dubai must be the top of your to-do list this summer. Located in Dubai Hills Mall, the Storm Coaster propels riders into a completely vertical launch, sending them over 50m up into the building! With twists, turns and dives, Storm Coaster is a thrilling state-of-the-art immersive adventure.

