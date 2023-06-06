UAE: From Pickleball to Padel, Dubai's largest indoor summer sporting venue now open

DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition at the World Trade Centre that will last more than 100 days

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 7:11 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 7:24 PM

Ever played Pickleball? Well, this year you can at the Dubai Sports World (DSW) — the city’s largest indoor summer sporting venue, which officially opened its doors at Dubai's World Trade Centre.

With weekly sporting challenges, more courts than ever before and several free activities, DSW returns for the 13th year for a sporty and fun-filled summer edition that will last more than 100 days.

Pickleball — that blends tennis, badminton, and table tennis — will be one of the nine sports that UAE residents will be able to enjoy during this edition of the facility.

With 42 courts and pitches spanning over 300,000 square feet, DSW is open to sport enthusiasts of all ages.

New additions

Apart from featuring the new sport pickleball this year, the facility will also have a fully-equipped gym for the fitness lovers. A new, enclosed private fitness studio, with a 40-person capacity will offer pay-as-you-go classes including Zumba, martial arts and circuit training. On June 18th, DSW will celebrate World Yoga Day.

In addition to this, from June 15, DSW will have new additions including Dubai Kids World that will feature fun activities for the little ones including soft play structures, slides, and ball pits. The whole family can also enjoy free fun activities from retro video games and arm wrestling to giant jenga and mini golf.

There will be 12 academies that will conduct summer camps within DSW. These academies will come together and host an Open Day on June 10 where youngsters above the age of three can try out several new sports.

Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council.

A message from Dubai

According to Saeed Hareb, secretary general of Dubai Sports Council, the continued success of DSW is a message that the city is open all year round.

“Whether it is the Dubai Fitness Challenge or the indoors Dubai Sports World, we want people to know that Dubai never closes for sport and fitness,” he said. “If you actually look around here, there are people from various nationalities here. We are actually building a community of people who love to stay fit and active. That is the most important thing.”

DSW will also host a Weekend Vibes program with carnival games, music, entertainment and kids' activities as well as a pop-up market featuring a range of home-grown produce from all over the UAE.

Dubai Sports World takes place daily at Za'abeel Halls 2-6 from 8am to 12 midnight. Visitors have the choice of opting for seasonal membership or pay-as-you-go packages.

ABOUT DUBAI SPORTS WORLD

Dates: June 1 to September 10, 2023

Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) - Za’abeel Halls 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Timings: Daily between 8am to 12am

Entry policy: Open to all ages

Space: 300,000 square feet

No. of sports: 9

No. of pitches: 42

No. of academies: 12

Website: www.dubaisportsworld.ae

DSW has 42 courts and pitches including:

>> 17 badminton courts

>> 8 table tennis tables

>> 6 football pitches

>> 3 basketball courts

>> 2 padel courts

>> 2 tennis courts,

>> 2 volleyball courts

>> 1 cricket pitch

>> 2 pickleball courts

