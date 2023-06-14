6-day Eid Al Adha holiday in UAE: Top staycation spots, offers revealed

Pristine beaches, serene retreats in the nation is what most residents look forward to during the break

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 9:03 AM

As the occasion of Eid Al Adha approaches, residents and visitors in the UAE are eagerly planning their holidays. With Eid Al Adha travel packages nearly sold out, the demand for staycations has soared, prompting hotels and resorts across the country to offer unique experiences for the residents.

“During such long weekends, residents are looking out for ways to relax and rejuvenate and there are plenty of options from luxury beachfront resorts to serene mountain retreats in the country to cater to their preferences,” said Mir Wasim Raja, manager at Galadari International Travel Services.

“Most of the residents of Dubai and Sharjah prefer to drive to northern Emirates like Fujairah and Ras al Khaimah for a relaxed holiday,” added Raja.

Industry experts said that extended upcoming holidays have caused demand for staycations. “There is a huge demand for a staycation. A couple or a family of four who hasn’t managed to get a package for travel internationally, are eagerly searching for a good deal,” Deepak Kaushik, marketing manager, Tours on Board.

Abu Dhabi

Experts have recorded massive inquiries for premium stays in Abu Dhabi, like the Emirates Palace, Saadiyat Island, and Yas Island. “Resorts in Abu Dhabi are in great demand. Taking Yas Island in the picture, it has everything, an adventure and water park, and visitors can immerse themselves in lush surroundings with world-class amenities to make your staycation memorable,” said Kaushik.

During the break, W Hotel, Yas Island, is offering a day package at Dh2,180 with two park access, Ferrari World, and sea world for two adults and one child.

Ras Al Khaimah

The northern Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah is also a preferred destination because of its beaches, its rugged mountains, and unexplored beauty. “This landscape in the emirate offers visitors the to connect with the great outdoors time amidst the majestic Hajar mountains and pristine beaches. They can also partake in many activities early morning,” said Raja.

A room at Hilton Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah starts at Dh1,270 and offers a 1.5km private beach, tree house kids club and while adults can explore attractions like the zipline, etc.

Fujairah

The emirate is most in demand when it comes to enjoying nature, said Kaushik adding that Fujairah’s clean beaches and crystal-clear waters, with many local eateries, make it an ideal place for families.

Industry experts noted that residents prefer to stay for 2-3 days during the long weekend staycation. “Properties in Fujairah overlook the sea and magnificent mountains, which is all visitors prefer for a relaxing holiday,” said Kaushik.

Al Bahar Hotel & Resort with private beach access and beautiful natural scenery is offering a package of Dh800 per person for a night. “There are a lot of water activities like jet skiing that can be experienced here,” said Kaushik.

