Dubai: 3 new 24/7 beaches now open; night swimming allowed

Bright lighting helps lifeguards monitor the swimmers, and electronic screens display safety awareness messages for beachgoers

By A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 1:18 PM

Authorities in Dubai have announced the opening of three new beaches for night swimming. Residents and tourists can swim anytime — even after sunset when lifeguards typically signal the end-of-swimming period with their whistles.

The Dubai Municipality said 800-metre night-swimming beaches have come up at Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1. They feature bright lighting systems that help lifeguards monitor the swimmers. Electronic screens display messages that increase safety awareness among beachgoers.

The beaches have qualified lifeguards who use state-of-the-art rescue and emergency tools to ensure the highest safety benchmarks. Night swimming timelines at the beaches will be from sunset to sunrise, the municipality said.

The Dubai Municipality urged beachgoers to swim only in designated zones at night and avoid going into the sea from other areas. The municipality stressed the importance of compliance with beach rules and regulations, advising parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children at all times.

Beachgoers have also been told to adhere to lifeguards' instructions, in addition to maintaining the highest possible cleanliness.

Dawoud Al Hajri, director-general of Dubai Municipality, said: "The new facilities will further raise Dubai's status as a beach tourism destination. Dubai Municipality will continue to develop the emirate's picturesque beaches into some of the city's most compelling outdoor attractions.

"The emirate's wide diversity of beaches, each with its own unique charm, provide people the opportunity to enjoy vibrant seaside dining and diverse activities. The beaches are key attractions that form part of Dubai's unique tourism, lifestyle and leisure proposition for residents and visitors."

