Dubai student gets surprise reward from police for returning wallet with cash

Photo: Supplied

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:31 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:32 PM

A young boy in Dubai was having an ordinary day at school when the police came to surprise him with a brief recognition ceremony.

Ahmad Saleh Ali Muhammad, a student of Omar Bin Al Khattab School, was honoured after handing over a wallet with a sum of money to the police.

When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do. He went to Al Qusais Police Station and gave the wallet to the officers so they can find its owner.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Col Jamal Ibrahim Ali, deputy director of Al Qusais Police Station, honoured the student in front of his peers in school, teachers, the principal, as well as other police officials.

The police gifted him with a certificate and a special token of appreciation.