UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; dusty day ahead

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach highs of 41°C and 42°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and lows of 28°C and 30°C respectively.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand, which may reduce the horizontal visibility.
The NCM has issued a yellow alert for rough seas.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman Sea.
