UAE President orders release of 1,138 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha 2024

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 2:33 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 2:48 PM

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Thursday ordered the release of 1,138 inmates from correctional and penal facilities ahead of Eid Al Adha. These inmates have been sentenced in various cases, and the President ensured the payment of the fines owed to them.

It is common practice for Rulers of each of the UAE's emirates to pardon prisoners during significant Islamic occasions. The President's pardon allows the released prisoners to rethink their future and positively contribute to the service of their families and communities to lead successful social and professional lives.

The UAE granted paid holidays for public and private sector employees from Saturday, June 15, until Tuesday, June 18, in observance of Arafah Day and Eid Al Adha.

Arafah Day, the holiest day in Islam marked on Dhul Hijjah 9, falls on June 15 — while the three-day Eid Al Adha holiday (Dhul Hijjah 10 to 12) will officially be marked on June 16 to 18. Thus, the break is four days long.