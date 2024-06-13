Dubai eases travel ban rules for divorced parents

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:19 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 3:22 PM

Dubai has eased rules for divorced parents to travel outside the country with their children.

The new procedure, announced by Dubai Courts on Thursday, permanently cancels a travel ban after the sponsor’s approval. This makes it easier for the parent and his/her child to enter and exit the UAE.

“This process … accelerates the procedures of cancelling the travel ban in the system immediately after it is signed by the judge,” the authority said on Thursday.

Salem Mohammed Al Misfri, head of the Personal Status Execution Department at the Dubai Courts, said the procedure previously involved several time-consuming steps. First, a judge had to issue a decision after the sponsor’s approval, after which a letter was sent to the Criminal Investigation Department to temporarily cancel the travel ban.