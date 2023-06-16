UAE weather alert: NCM issues advisory on tropical storm in Arabian Sea

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid says this mega project forms the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, which seeks to place the emirate 10 years ahead of leading global cities
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicts that the "tropical storm" in the Arabian Sea, near the Indian-Pakistani coasts, will weaken into a tropical depression within the next 12 hours.
It will then transition into an air depression before dissipating as it moves towards the north-northeast. The wind speed around the storm's centre is expected to range from 40-60 kmph, with a movement speed of 12 kmph.
The centre has classified the current state in the Arabian Sea as a "tropical storm" near the Indian-Pakistani coasts, located at latitude 23.5 north and longitude 69.9 east. The wind speeds around the storm's centre are estimated to be between 65 and 75 kmph, accompanied by cumulus clouds and rainfall in the surrounding areas. However, it is confirmed that the storm will not have any impact on the country.
