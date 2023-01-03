UAE: Rains, thunder, lightning likely this week

Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 5:18 PM Last updated: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 5:42 PM

Light rains hit parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday. This weekend, the UAE is likely to get more rains of different intensities with lightning and thunder at times. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday over the coast and the country’s northern and eastern areas, with a decrease in temperatures.

The weather will be cloudy, with chances of rain throughout this week. Rains are expected over the islands, and northern and eastern areas.

On Friday and Saturday, the cloud cover will increase over scattered areas of the country. Winds are forecast to kick up dust, while the sea is likely to be rough at times.

The NCM said the country is affected by an “extension of upper air jet stream from the west accompanied with different cloud formation flow”.

