UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; chance of rain

This is the second time that an astronomical bill of this nature has gone viral on social media
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 26°C and the minimum temperature will be 17°C. The maximum temperature in Dubai will be 27°C and the minimum temperature will be 18°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow. NCM has issued a yellow alert for rough seas.
The conditions are set to last until 6pm today. There is also an alert issued for rain over the sea.
ALSO READ:
This is the second time that an astronomical bill of this nature has gone viral on social media
The medical evacuation mission was carried out in cooperation with the Sharjah Police in the Hamriya desert
Sheikh Mohamed wished them good health, and their people more progress and prosperity
In a video, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is seen taking a chopper ride during the record-breaking fireworks in Capital
They will be available until March 31 this year
Traffic and civil defence, motorcycles, bicycles, ambulances, and rapid intervention teams were also all stationed throughout various parts of the city
Over 200 buses were deployed to lift riders from celebration locations to the parking areas designated for the event
From today, personal liquor licences will be free of cost for those eligible to avail them