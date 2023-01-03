UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rough seas; chance of rain

The maximum temperatures will be 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai; light to moderate winds will blow

Published: Tue 3 Jan 2023, 6:14 AM

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 26°C and the minimum temperature will be 17°C. The maximum temperature in Dubai will be 27°C and the minimum temperature will be 18°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow. NCM has issued a yellow alert for rough seas.

The conditions are set to last until 6pm today. There is also an alert issued for rain over the sea.

