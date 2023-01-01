UAE weather: Lowest temperature recorded on New Year's Day at 9.2ºC

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times

By Web Desk Published: Sun 1 Jan 2023, 6:30 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 9.2ºC in Raknah (Al Ain) at 4.30am.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Monday morning with probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be moderate and rough at times by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: