UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for most of country; temperature to drop to 8°C

The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy over the sea and islands today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM has issued yellow alert for fog. Abu Dhabi police has urged motorists to exercise caution because of reduced visibility, and to pay attention to the changing speed limits.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over internal areas. Temperatures are set to drop to 8°C in mountainous regions.
The maximum temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 25°C and the minimum temperature will be 18°C. The maximum temperature in Dubai will be 26°C and the minimum temperature will be 19°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.
