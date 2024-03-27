UAE

UAE: Fair weather ahead; dusty conditions may hit some areas

A sign that summer is approaching, temperatures may reach 25 degrees Celsius in Dubai and 31 degrees Celsius in some suburbs of Abu Dhabi

by

Web Desk
Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 7:33 AM

Last updated: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 7:34 AM

The rain spell is officially over. UAE residents can expect a fair to partly cloudy day today, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

Winds will be generally light to moderate at 15 to 25kmph. However, it may be strong at times and hit 45kmph, creating turbulence at sea in the Arabian Gulf. It may also cause dusty conditions in some areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid this evening until Thursday morning, the Met department added.

A sign of summer approaching, temperatures may hit a maximum of 25 degrees Celsius in Dubai and 31 degrees Celsius in some suburbs of Abu Dhabi.

Web Desk

