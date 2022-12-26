Photos: Rains drench Dubai residents as UAE issues unstable weather alert

Authorities warned residents to be cautious and urged them to stay clear of areas prone to flash floods

Photo: M Sajjad

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 8:07 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 8:10 PM

UAE woke up to an overcast morning on Monday, and soon several parts of the country witnessed heavy rain - a welcome shower for many rain-starved residents.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) advised residents to take precautions in case of rain and asked people to stay away from the areas of flash floods and accumulated rainwater. Authorities urged motorists to drive carefully and avoid waterlogged areas.

The country will be affected by unstable weather, accompanied by rainy convective clouds of various intensities, thunder and lightning and rain to continue till Wednesday. The centre also said the residents would experience a fall in temperature.

Here's a look at rain-drenched Dubai through the lens of KT photojournalists M Sajjad and Shihab:

