Sharjah announces temporary closure of all parks due to unstable weather conditions

Engineering contractors and consultants are requested to take all necessary precautions and adhere to safety requirements at construction sites

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 5:25 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 5:28 PM

Authorities in Sharjah have announced the temporary closure of all parks in the city from today, December 26, due to the current unstable weather conditions.

Sharjah City Municipality confirmed that the parks will reopen to the public once weather conditions subside.

Rain emergency teams are on alert to deal with damage that may be caused due to the weather conditions.

The municipality has requested engineering contractors and consultants to take all necessary precautions and adhere to safety requirements at construction sites.

Motorists have also been warned to stay safe and exercise extra caution while driving.

Earlier today, the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology issued a yellow alert to the country's residents as adverse weather conditions continue.

More to follow.