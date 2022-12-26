Unstable weather alert: UAE residents told to expect delays in deliveries as rains lash country

Many delivery men have also been seen taking shelter underneath the city’s bridges and flyovers due to heavy rain

Downpour at Bur Dubai on Monday, December 26 2022. Photo by Shihab

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 6:14 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 6:17 PM

Online food ordering companies are alerting UAE residents of slight delays as rains swept across the country on Monday.

Several residents in the UAE experienced delays in their food deliveries as unstable weather conditions created traffic snarls leading to late arrivals in orders.

Many delivery men were apparently also seen taking shelter underneath the city’s bridges and flyovers due to heavy rain.

In a message to its customers, online food ordering company Talabat said, “due to the current weather, your orders might be delayed. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

When Khaleej Times reached out to the company, a Talabat spokesperson said in a statement, “The safety of our riders and the community continues to be of utmost importance to us. As part of our standard safety protocol, we paused our operations in impacted areas in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain to ensure our riders' safety due to heavy rains over the last few hours.

We also sent riders messages through the rider in-app chat to keep them informed and provide them with road safety tips. Customers in impacted areas of the UAE received in-app notifications to expect delays in delivery. Our dedicated team is closely monitoring the weather conditions across the seven emirates where we operate, to ensure that appropriate measures are immediately taken. Thank you for your patience and understanding, and we hope everyone stays safe.”

NCM warns residents in its weather report

Meanwhile, the NCM in its periodic weather report has warned residents that “the country is being affected by an extension of a surface low pressure system from the southwest, accompanied by an extension of westerly upper air low pressure and a jet stream – with a movement of different clouds forming from the west towards the country in the form of successive waves.”

The days ahead could be partly cloudy to cloudy, with an increase of clouds and with periods accompanied by convective clouds that may lead to rainfall.

“Upper air low pressure trough becomes strong gradually, where the country is affected by an unstable weather condition – with continuous clouds flowing from the west and southwest at intervals", the report adds, "accompanied by rainy convective clouds of different intensities, [as well as] by lightning and thunder at times over scattered areas, and a drop in temperatures."

