Watch: Winter rains shower Dubai, overjoyed residents welcome cooler weather

by Meher Dhanjal Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 2:14 PM Last updated: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 2:39 PM

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) today warned of unstable weather conditions in the country.

Dubai Municipality has assured residents that authorities are ready to deal with unstable weather conditions that have been predicted.

With temperatures in the city set to dip to 19ºC, residents say they are excited to make the most of this drizzle.

Dubai resident Simrita Rani says, "I was exhilarated to see the skies finally pouring." Rani says that she genuinely enjoys the winter season the most and prefers to sip on a warm beverage when she feels the temperatures dip.

"I stepped out with a cup of coffee to experience the wonderful rain," she added.

The NCM has reported rains in Al Barsha, on Abu Dhabi-Dubai Road and in Jebel Ali. However, residents have reported drizzles in other areas of the city.

Another Dubai resident, Nida Khandwani says that the current weather makes her feel "peaceful and serene". Khandwani says she intends to make the most of the weather by going to the beach.

Residents were spotted at Mamzar Beach enjoying the chilly weather. A family was seen dipping their toes into the cold sea, while others were sipping on a hot karak amid the biting cold.

On Twitter, Dubai residents shared images and videos of the scene.

Light rains have also been reported by residents in Dubai Marina, Al Quoz and Karama.

Al Karama (Photo: Michael Gomes)

KT also spotted scores of Dubai delivery riders taking shelter under bridges, waiting for the rains to pass.

