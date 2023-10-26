Dubai rain alert: Expect traffic delay on major road towards Sharjah

RTA lists alternative routes that motorists can take to avoid the bottleneck

Photo by KT reader (taken near the border between Sharjah and Dubai)

by Web Desk Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 5:08 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 5:09 PM

Dubai motorists who are driving home from work today are urged to take extra precautions as rain batters several parts of the country, leading to water pools on certain roads.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) issued an alert at 4.47pm, informing drivers of an "expected delay" on the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road at the entrance of Sharjah.

In its traffic advisory, the RTA said rainwater had accumulated on that particular section of the road, leading to a delay.

Motorists are advised to take Al Khail Road , Emirates Road, and Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan St as alternative routes.

The authority's emergency team is now working to restore smooth traffic flow.

