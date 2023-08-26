UAE records hottest day of the year; temperature crosses 50.8°C

Jalil Abbas Jilani expresses Pakistan's appreciation for the UAE's pivotal role in climate change mitigation
The UAE on Saturday recorded the hottest day of the year, with the mercury touching 50.8°C.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the highest temperature recorded over the country was in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi at 2:45pm.
Earlier in July, temperatures had crossed the 50ºC-mark for the first time this summer with the mercury touching 50.1°C for two consecutive days on July 15 and 16 in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra Region) in Abu Dhabi.
Earlier this month, temperatures touched 50.2°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) on August 2. Temperatures then touched 50.3°C on August 25.
