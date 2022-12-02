‘We pledge to continue our country’s progress’: UAE President shares special message for National Day

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan earlier gave a speech about learning from the past and looking forward to the future

Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022

The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took to social media on the morning of the country's National Day to recall the nation's founding fathers.

"December the 2nd holds a special place in the story of the UAE, when our nation’s founding fathers joined together to establish the Union," he said.

He added that on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, "We pledge to continue our country’s progress and to keep striving to fulfil our shared ambitions."

In a speech he gave earlier, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that taking care of citizens will always be the nation's top priority. He also assured that the UAE will remain a key partner and supporter of everything that brings about progress and development for humanity, and enhances the world's ability to meet its challenges, foremost of which are climate change, food security, diseases, epidemics and poverty.

