‘We pledge to continue our country’s progress’: UAE President shares special message for National Day

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir congratulates the Emirates on its 51st National Day
The President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, took to social media on the morning of the country's National Day to recall the nation's founding fathers.
"December the 2nd holds a special place in the story of the UAE, when our nation’s founding fathers joined together to establish the Union," he said.
He added that on the occasion of the 51st UAE National Day, "We pledge to continue our country’s progress and to keep striving to fulfil our shared ambitions."
In a speech he gave earlier, Sheikh Mohamed stressed that taking care of citizens will always be the nation's top priority. He also assured that the UAE will remain a key partner and supporter of everything that brings about progress and development for humanity, and enhances the world's ability to meet its challenges, foremost of which are climate change, food security, diseases, epidemics and poverty.
ALSO READ:
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir congratulates the Emirates on its 51st National Day
Customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to walk away with 1kg of 24 carat gold every week
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes
The nation will remain focused on fostering innovation, combating poverty, advancing clean energy, and promoting tolerance, he stated
The wellbeing of its citizens will always be the nation's top priority, he affirmed
MBRSC took to social media to share that SpaceX has 'announced a stand down from today's launch'
In the fifth of a five-part series that explores what defines the UAE, Khaleej Times looks at the Emirati film scene and how it is inspired by the people
Procession will witness military movements and the closure of the main road