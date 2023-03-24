Watch: UAE drivers gifted TV sets for 3-year record of zero traffic fines

The motorists, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they were handed their rewards

Screengrab

Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 6:43 PM

Thirty drivers in Al Ain recently received some surprise gifts from the Abu Dhabi Police for following all traffic rules. Over a period of three years, they haven't gotten a single traffic fine — not even a parking penalty.

The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol hit the roads and spotted the drivers who they found had clean traffic records. Earlier this month, the patrols carried out a similar mission.

In this video, the police are seen speaking to the drivers and surprising them with TVs:

Col Matar Abdullah Al Muhairi, director of Al Ain Traffic Department, said the Ya Hafez initiative comes as part of the authorities' efforts to motivate good drivers and promote positive behaviours that can help make roads safer.

Col Al Muhairi congratulated them for keeping their records clean for three years.

The drivers, who were all pleasantly surprised, expressed their pride as they received their gifts. They stressed the importance of adhering to traffic laws and doing one's part in ensuring public safety and preventing tragic accidents.

Among those who were part of the initiative were Lt-Col Saeed Abdullah Al Kalbani, head of the Al Ain Traffic Investigations Department, and Lt-Col Obaid Al Kaabi, head of the Security Media Department in Al Ain Region.

