Dubai: RTA warns of traffic delay on major roads from 1pm tomorrow

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 5:39 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Friday issued a traffic alert, warning motorists of delays as the Dubai World Cup kicks off tomorrow, March 25.

Some tailbacks can be expected on key roads — including Al Meydan St., Al Khail Road., and Dubai-Al Ain Road — between 1pm and midnight.

Drivers are advised to depart early and use alternative routes, the RTA said.

Dubai World Cup — which will be held at Meydan Racecourse — will see 126 horses from 12 countries compete for a total prize pool of $30.5 million.

