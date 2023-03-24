Ramadan in Dubai: Iftar cannon to be fired at world's richest horse race tomorrow

Ever wondered how to make your children more excited for Ramadan? Here’s how to cultivate a deeper understanding of Ramadan’s message among your kids.
Dubai's mobile cannon for the holy month of Ramadan will be making a one-day appearance at the emirate's prestigious horse race tomorrow, March 25, the police confirmed.
Maj Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the Dubai Police Ramadan Cannons, said they had adjusted the cannon's route so it could make a stop at the Dubai World Cup for horses, which is being held at Meydan Racecourse. In the international event's 27th edition, 126 horses from 12 countries are competing for a total prize pool of $30.5 million.
Maj Al Amimi stressed that the mobile cannon will be showcased at the event only for one day, allowing tournament participants and visitors to experience the cultural heritage, customs, and traditions of the UAE during the holy month.
The cannon will be relocated to the Dubai Trade Centre the following day and will continue its scheduled movements across various locations within Dubai. Meanwhile, the 'Jumeirah stationary cannon' will be positioned at the Atlantis Hotel.
ALSO READ:
Ever wondered how to make your children more excited for Ramadan? Here’s how to cultivate a deeper understanding of Ramadan’s message among your kids.
Bus, truck and taxi drivers, labour camps, delivery bike riders and low-income families to benefit from charity initiative
The campaign offers individuals, businesses, businessmen and philanthropists new ways to donate and make a difference
Dr Jeramie Umali, who is Christian, started out of reverence for her Muslim colleagues in Saudi Arabia, and continued even as she moved to UAE
Muslims start their fast when the call for the Fajr (dawn) prayer is given out
Expats who have long gone back to their home countries share memories of past and explain why they spend holy month in the Emirates
This is an important part of Emirati hospitality and is done differently in every household
Several retailers have announced promotions and discounts during holy month