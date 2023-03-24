Ramadan in Dubai: Iftar cannon to be fired at world's richest horse race tomorrow

This will allow Dubai World Cup participants and visitors to witness an age-old Ramadan tradition in the UAE

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 1:49 PM

Dubai's mobile cannon for the holy month of Ramadan will be making a one-day appearance at the emirate's prestigious horse race tomorrow, March 25, the police confirmed.

Maj Abdullah Tarish Al Amimi, commander of the Dubai Police Ramadan Cannons, said they had adjusted the cannon's route so it could make a stop at the Dubai World Cup for horses, which is being held at Meydan Racecourse. In the international event's 27th edition, 126 horses from 12 countries are competing for a total prize pool of $30.5 million.

Maj Al Amimi stressed that the mobile cannon will be showcased at the event only for one day, allowing tournament participants and visitors to experience the cultural heritage, customs, and traditions of the UAE during the holy month.

The cannon will be relocated to the Dubai Trade Centre the following day and will continue its scheduled movements across various locations within Dubai. Meanwhile, the 'Jumeirah stationary cannon' will be positioned at the Atlantis Hotel.

