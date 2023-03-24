Godolphin's Real World can peg back hot rivals in Dubai Turf

Real World also demonstrated his liking for the Meydan turf track when comfortably beating Alfareeq in the Zabeel Mile last year

Real World, winner of the Strensall Stakes, looks to have strong claims in the $5 million Dubai Turf on Saturday. — Photo Godolphin website

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 12:04 AM

Having been ambitiously campaigned at the highest level in France, former Japanese Derby (Tōkyō Yūshun) hero Do Deuce appeals most in this race, but so do several others in the 16-strong field.

A big part of his appeal is that he will have the services of Yutaka Take, one of the most decorated jockeys in Japanese racing history, who sampled success in the Dubai Turf (formerly known as the Dubai Duty Free Stakes) in 2007 when he rode Admire Moon to victory.

Do Deuce has solid credentials, but he faces some of the best middle-distance horses from Europe and Dubai, among them Lord North, Real World, Nations Pride, Master Of The Seas, and Alfareeq.

Should Real World roll back the years to when he was at the peak of his career when winning aces like the Group 2 Daniel Wildenstein in France, he will take all the beating.

His trainer Saeed bin Suroor has not asked much of the six-year-old son of Dark Angel, preferring to pick and choose races for him

He prepped for the Dubai Turf in the Jebel Hatta on Super Saturday where he only finished 10th of 14. But that came on the back of a 263-day break and he can be excused for underperforming.

Based on his two second-place finishes to the outstanding Baaeed in the UK last year, he is the class act. He also demonstrated his liking for the Meydan turf track when comfortably beating Alfareeq in the Zabeel Mile last year.

Assessing his chances and the booking of Soumillon, Bin Suroor said: “Real World needed the race in the Jebel Hatta as it was his first run since Royal Ascot and he was only 80 to 85 percent fit.

“Things did not go his way on Super Saturday, but we knew he would improve a lot for the run. He worked very well on Sunday and should run much better in the Dubai Turf, although it looks like a very tough race.

“Christophe is a very experienced rider, the kind you need in races like this year’s Dubai Turf. So we’re very hopeful,” added Bin Suroor who has won the race on six occasions and most recently with Benbatl in 2018.

Fellow Godolphin handler Charlie Appleby is two-handed with Nations Pride and Master Of The Seas, both of whom earned their place in the race with some solid performances during the Carnival

Nations Pride readily won the Dubai Millennium last month while last year’s Group 1 Saratoga Derby scorer Master Of The Seas impressed in the Group 2 Zabeel Mile.

Charlie Appleby said: “Dropping back to nine furlongs with Nations Pride isn’t a worry as he is a strong traveller and a very straightforward horse to ride.

“We were impressed with how he won the Dubai Millennium Stakes last month and his preparation has gone well.

“Master Of The Seas was unlucky to only finish third in the Jebel Hatta, when he got shuffled back in a messy race before finishing strongly,” he added.

“He was a short-head second in his 2,000 Guineas and definitely has the ability to be there in the finish if things drop right.”

Elsewhere, Hong Kong’s Glorious Dragon who finished behind Golden Sixty and Romantic Warrior at Sha Tin and the evergreen Lord North add significant depth to the race.

Lord North is hoping to make history by winning the Turf for the third straight year in succession.

Race 7

Dubai Turf

Turf: 1.800 metres

Purse $5,000,000

KT Pics

Real World

Bin Suroor’s globetrotter is the class act in the race and with big-race jockey Christophe Soumillon in the irons looks the one to beat.

Dark Horse

Order Of Australia

The six-year-old son of former Melbourne Cup winner Australia is a serious horse as he showed by recording a shock victory in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Mile.