Watch: UAE continues to distribute iftar meals as part of Ramadan campaign in Pakistan

Photos & Video: WAM

Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 6:10 PM

The Emirates Red Crescent's (ERC) Ramadan 2024 programme in Pakistan continued to provide iftar meals in the Sindh province.

The ERC distributed 4,500 iftar meals as part of the Ramadan project it is implementing through its office in Pakistan.

The Ramadan 2024 programme is part of the charitable work organised by the ERC during the holy month.

