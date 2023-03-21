Watch: Sheikh Mohammed shares emotional video of Emirati mothers being surprised with tributes for Mother's Day

People appearing on the screen sing praises of mothers, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 7:05 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Mar 2023, 7:51 PM

UAE-based mothers got emotional and tears of happiness flowed freely in a sweet video shared by the country’s Vice-President.

Posted on Twitter on Mother’s Day, women in the video can be seen seated in a building, apparently clueless about the surprise awaiting them. They are transported into another room with a giant screen. People appearing on the screen sing praises of mothers, who can be seen getting overwhelmed and bursting into tears.

“Mother is mercy.. Mother is blessing.. Mother is heaven,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. “We will honour Emirati mothers who made exceptional sacrifices during the holy month of Ramadan in front of the UAE community and the world.”

