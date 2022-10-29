Watch: Sheikh Hamdan powers up Day 1 of Dubai Fitness Challenge with incredible balance workout

More than 10,000 classes and events are lined up to help residents hit their fitness goals for this year's challenge

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Sat 29 Oct 2022, 5:44 PM

By now, residents of Dubai — and the UAE — must have already completed their 30-minute workout and crossed out Day 1 on their Dubai Fitness Challenge 30-day calendar.

But for those who still need some fitspiration to get up and get moving, scroll up and watch the Dubai Crown Prince — no less — showing off his body strength and balance skills in an Instagram Story posted earlier today.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is a certified fitness buff, and he has been on a mission to make Dubai the most active city in the world.

In 2017, he launched the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC), encouraging residents to take up 30 minutes of activity a day for 30 days. Every year since then, 30x30 has been a huge hit — transforming the lives of many UAE residents.

This year, more than 10,000 classes are lined up until November 27 to help residents hit their fitness goals. Various locations across Dubai are also hosting free sessions for all.

Here is a quick look at this year's DFC:

2 Fitness Villages

19 Fitness Hubs

Dubai Ride - November 6

Dubai Run- November 20

30-day Padel Programme

30-day Football Programme

