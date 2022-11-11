Watch: Shah Rukh Khan strikes famous pose as he receives award at SIBF

The actor thrills fans as he is honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award

By Web Desk Published: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 7:49 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Nov 2022, 8:17 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award at the 41st edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) on Friday, November 11.

The award is SIBF’s initiative to recognise and honour individuals whose efforts in their career have helped transcend cultural barriers and whose contributions to the arts have created cultural ties between varying identities.

Known to be an avid reader and articulate speaker, the actor has shared his interest in books and mentions how he finds leisure in reading and how he uses reading as a getaway during his hectic schedule at work.

Khan, popularly known as King Khan, has appeared in more than 80 films over a three-decade-long career and enjoys a fan following that cuts across ages and races.

Khan is one of many international personalities visiting the book fair this year, including Egyptian actor Ahmad Al Sakka, Indian author and motivational speaker Deepak Chopra and Italian author Elisabetta Dami.

