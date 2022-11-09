SIBF 2022: Teen who became an author aged 10 offers glimpse of new World War II book

15-year-old Sanith Piyadigamage's latest work seeks to understand one of the 20th century's most defining events from the lens of a teenager

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 6:01 PM

The 41st edition of the ongoing Sharjah International Book Fair saw Sanith Piyadigamage, a 15 year-old Sri Lankan author based in the UAE, pre-launching his fourth book.

The young adolescent discussed his soon-to-be published book in a session at the fair titled "A Crucial Decade."

Piyadigamage described the cultural session as an opportunity to evaluate both World War II – one of the most definining events of the 20th century – as well as the human race from the modern perspective of a 15-year-old. “My book is for students looking to understand the second World War,” he noted.

Speaking to the SIBF 2022 audience, Piyadigamage added: “'Lies of Omission' offers an insight into an era of moral and political leadership and the eroding of values. Through its pages, the book evaluates and analyses the state of mind which led to the defeat of fascist leaders of the time.”

So, what inspires him to write? “Well I’ve actually been reading for quite a long time, and I’ve always had [an] interest [in] sharing my thoughts with the world, and figuring out why people do the things they do,” said the writer.

Piyadigamage published his first book at age 10, aptly titled 'Thoughts of A Ten-Year-Old.' This was followed by 'Tolerance for Happiness', which commemorates the UAE’s Year of Tolerance in 2019.

His third book, 'Anthology of Expressions', was launched last year at the 2021 edition of SIBF.

A matchless opportunity for bibliophiles and book lovers alike to engage with thousands of industry professionals from the across the region – as well as the world – the 12-day book fair is hosting a total of 1,500 activities led by 150 guests from 57 countries, till November 13 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

