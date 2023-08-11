Watch: Massive fire rips through Ajman residential tower

Residents have been advised to use alternative routes and follow directional signs
A fire that engulfed a medium-rise residential building in Ajman on Friday has been put under control, Ajman Police tweeted.
Details of the extent of damage to properties or any injuries to people during the fire were not yet provided by authorities.
In a post shared by Ajman Police on Twitter, massive flames are seen engulfing the building.
The video is followed by pictures where authorities are seen getting the fire under control, as smoke takes over.
