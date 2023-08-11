UAE

Watch: Massive fire rips through Ajman residential tower

Details of the extent of damage to properties or any injuries to people during the fire were not yet provided by authorities

By Web Desk

Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 8:57 PM

A fire that engulfed a medium-rise residential building in Ajman on Friday has been put under control, Ajman Police tweeted.

Details of the extent of damage to properties or any injuries to people during the fire were not yet provided by authorities.

In a post shared by Ajman Police on Twitter, massive flames are seen engulfing the building.

The video is followed by pictures where authorities are seen getting the fire under control, as smoke takes over.


