Dubai: Vehicle on fire on key road; police issue warning

The authority takes to social media to caution motorists

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 8:46 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 8:49 PM

Dubai Police has warned motorists about a vehicle on fire in the city.

According to the authority, the incident occured on on Sheikh Rashid Street, and the vehicle can be found after Al Garhoud Tunnel in the direction to Sharjah.

Police have urged motorists to be cautious while driving on the road.

Earlier today, a major accident involving "several vehicles" was reported on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday around 3.15pm.

The Dubai Police said it was a multi-vehicle collision that happened across Shangri-La Hotel, in the direction of the Trade Centre roundabout.

Eyewitnesses told Khaleej Times that at least four vehicles were involved. Traffic was building up on the arterial highway at around 3.15pm

ALSO READ: