Dubai: Vehicle on fire on key road; police issue warning

Expert reveals five plants that thrive indoors and in higher temperatures
Dubai Police has warned motorists about a vehicle on fire in the city.
According to the authority, the incident occured on on Sheikh Rashid Street, and the vehicle can be found after Al Garhoud Tunnel in the direction to Sharjah.
Police have urged motorists to be cautious while driving on the road.
Earlier today, a major accident involving "several vehicles" was reported on Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road on Thursday around 3.15pm.
The Dubai Police said it was a multi-vehicle collision that happened across Shangri-La Hotel, in the direction of the Trade Centre roundabout.
Eyewitnesses told Khaleej Times that at least four vehicles were involved. Traffic was building up on the arterial highway at around 3.15pm
ALSO READ:
Expert reveals five plants that thrive indoors and in higher temperatures
For most, however, it is more a matter of habit and preference
Since 2016, the 32-year-old has been travelling the world on foot and cycling to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence and truth
More than 15 million have availed of the services and facilities provided by these recreational spaces
As Noura shared her experiences and the challenges she faced in exploring the world, the President encouraged her to keep going, emphasising the importance of promoting understanding among diverse cultures
Religion was named as the most important to personal identity by 30% of the respondents in the Levant
Authorities identified and tracked down the motorists after a clip of the stunts was shared on social media
Team of 64 women donned some of the finest and rarest handloom sarees to create awareness about the art of weaving just in time for the Indian Independence Day