Video: UAE authority issues orange alert for rain; residents warned as unstable weather continues

NCM shares clips of heavy rain pouring down on the desert; public is urged to follow advice from official sources

By Web Desk Published: Thu 10 Aug 2023, 4:32 PM

As rains continue to hit parts of UAE on Thursday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents of unstable weather conditions.

Residents are warned to be on the lookout when heading outdoors. "Hazardous weather events" are expected in areas where an orange alert is in place; the public is urged to comply with advice given by local authorities.

NCM shared a video of the torrential downpour hitting a car stopped on the side of the road. The mountains of Ras Al Khaimah are visible in the background.

Other videos shows rain and what looks like hail thundering down on the desert, with winds picking up the sand and whirling it around, reducing visibility. Sheds and other structures seem to be affected by the strong winds and precipitation.

Ras Al Khaimah Police has issued a notice urging residents and visitors to stay away from "valleys, dams, and areas where water flows and collects."

The Ministry of Interior earlier issued a weather alert, urging residents to adhere to rules during unstable weather conditions. The authority reiterated to the public to listen to weather bulletins from official sources and to follow the advices and instructions from the concerned authorities.

Motorists are urged to check the vehicle's validity of the lights, wipers, and tires before leaving home during rain. Speeding must be avoided at all times.

From Wednesday until Saturday, the NCM forecasted the possibility of convective cloud formation associated with rainfall of different intensities. Among the areas that could witness rain in the coming days are Dubai, Al Ain, Sharjah, and Fujairah, a top NCM official told Khaleej Times.

