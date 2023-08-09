Watch: Terrifying moment vehicles nearly get buried under landslide amid heavy rains in Oman

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 7:22 PM

Over the last two days, several provinces in Oman have witnessed thunderstorms, leading to the overflowing of valleys and reefs. These can prove treacherous for unwitting motorists, who are caught by surprise by how suddenly situations can take a turn for the worse.

A video of a massive landslide in Oman's Al Hajar Mountains captures one such terrifying moment. In a clip posted by Storm Centre, muddy water torrents are seen gushing down a hill and flooding a road. Within seconds, the road disappears as drivers try to avoid getting buried under the landslide. While one pick-up just about manages to drive away in time, a 4WD can be seen desperately making a U-turn and driving away, leaving the flooded road in its wake.

The video amassed close to 80,000 views on the platform where several users reacted to the flash flood, expressing concern for the commuters. “May God keep them safe,” said one.

Oman’s meteorological department on Wednesday warned that the Al Hajar Mountains could be hit by sporadic thunderstorms and active downward winds due to the formation of cumulus clouds.

“The latest aerial photos show the activity of autumn clouds on the coasts and mountains of Dhofar Governorate, and cumulus clouds form over parts of the Hajar Mountains, with chances of sporadic thunderstorms sometimes accompanied by active downward winds during the coming time,” the department wrote.

According to Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), the province of Al Qabil received the highest rainfall at 47 mm in the past two days followed by provinces of Al Khaboura and Rustaq, which received 39 mm and 32 mm of rainfall, respectively, according to a Times of Oman report.

